Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mosque intensifies sanitation efforts ahead of Umrah season 

Authorities at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia’s Mecca have intensified sanitation efforts in preparation for Umrah as part of coronavirus countermeasures, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.

Saudi Arabia is set to welcome international pilgrims on August 9 amid strict precautionary measures.

More than 4,000 workers have begun sterilizing the Grand Mosque and its outdoor parks and facilities over 10 times a day with the use of high-quality sanitizers and perfumes, according to SPA.

Almost 60,000 liters of environment-friendly sterilizers are being used daily during the cleaning process and about 1,200 liters of perfume, SPA reported.

Teams of workers have also been working around the clock to enforce preventative and precautionary measures around the Grand Mosque to ensure visitors are safe at all times.

A total of 11 robots have been positioned around the Grand Mosque with artificial intelligence features and 20 bio-care devices to sterilize the grounds repeatedly, according to SPA.

Only international pilgrims who were vaccinated with either Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, or the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 jab will be allowed to perform Umrah, according to Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

Pilgrims under the age of 18 are prohibited from performing the ritual.

Umrah is the Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that can be undertaken at any time of the year, in contrast to Hajj.

