UAE health authorities report 1,548 new COVID cases, four deaths

The United Arab Emirates reported 1,548 new coronavirus infections, 1,504 recoveries and four deaths in 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority reported on Tuesday.

Health authorities conducted 234,765 COVID-19 tests to determine Tuesday’s numbers which indicated a slight one-day rise in new cases from Monday’s 1,537 infections.

The Ministry of Health conducts 234,765 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 1,548 new cases of the #Coronavirus, 1,504 recoveries and 4 death cases due to complications. #TogetherWeRecover pic.twitter.com/bG9nKuOQO8 — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) August 3, 2021

According to NCEMA, the country’s death toll from COVID-19 sits at almost 2,000 and active cases have mounted to 20,802.

Most of the UAE’s population have been vaccinated against the virus, with 79 percent already inoculated with at least one dose and 70 percent of the population fully vaccinated.

NCEMA also announced the approval of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine for three to 17 year-olds on Monday so the number of vaccinated people in the UAE is expected to rise soon.

