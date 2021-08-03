.
UAE allows entry of vaccinated residents traveling from Pakistan, India, others

Passengers are assisted at the check-in counter in a terminal of Dubai International Airport in the gulf emirate on April 6, 2020. (Karim Sahib/AFP)
Passengers are assisted at the check-in counter in a terminal of Dubai International Airport in the gulf emirate on April 6, 2020. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

UAE allows entry of vaccinated residents traveling from Pakistan, India, others

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates is lifting an entry ban on vaccinated passengers from India, Pakistan, and Nigeria with valid residency visas, the National Crisis Emergency and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced on Tuesday.

The decision will come into effect on August 5, NCEMA said.

Travelers from these countries will need to apply for entry permits online prior to traveling.

They are also expected to present a negative PCR test taken not more than 48 hours prior to their departure.

Those working in the medical, educational, or government sectors in the UAE, as well as those studying or completing medical treatment in the country will be exempt from the vaccination requirement as would humanitarian cases.

UAE lifts ban on transit flights from India, Pakistan, others: NCEMA

The UAE, a major international travel hub, had banned passengers from many South Asian and African countries for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, NCEMA announced on Twitter that passengers travelling from countries where flights had been suspended would be able to transit through its airports from Thursday as long as they present negative PCR tests taken 72 hours prior to departure.

The transit ban also included Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Uganda.

The UAE’s COVID-19 cases have decreased tremendously over the past month, averaging at around 1,532 newly diagnosed infections per day.

Also on Tuesday, the country recorded 1,548 new coronavirus infections, 1,504 recoveries and four deaths in 24 hours, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 1,960, total diagnosed cases to 685,462, total recoveries to 662,660 and active cases to 20,842, according to NCEMA.

- With Reuters

