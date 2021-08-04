Abu Dhabi Police again warn of hefty fine for violators of COVID-19 protocols

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates’ capital city Abu Dhabi have again warned that any individual who violates the nighttime curfew must pay a hefty fine of 3,000 dirhams ($816).

Abu Dhabi on July 19 launched the National Sterilization Programme “as part of efforts to protect public health and prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the Abu Dhabi Media Office said at the time.

From 12 a.m. to 5 a.m., movement is strictly prohibited unless absolutely necessary, according to the emirate’s media office.

“Sterilization will take place daily between midnight and 5 a.m.. During these hours, the movement of traffic and the public will be restricted and there will be no transportation services,” the media office tweeted.

“The public must stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary to go out, or to get essential supplies, such as food and medicine.”

Individuals can apply for a movement permit on the Abu Dhabi Police website or through the Abu Dhabi Police application if they need to leave their house during the lockdown.

Abu Dhabi also introduced new border entry requirements in mid-July, allowing entry to the emirate within 48 hours of receiving a negative PCR test result or within 24 hours of receiving a negative DPI result.

Individuals who entered with a PCR test must then take another test on the third day after they’ve arrived in the emirate if they are staying for 48 hours or more. They are also required to take an additional PCR test on their seventh day in Abu Dhabi.

The conditions apply to all citizens and residents, regardless of their vaccination status.

UAE residents can now take COVID-19 booster shots six months after taking their second shot of a vaccine or three months after their second jab for high-risk individuals, the National Crisis Emergency and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced on Tuesday.

