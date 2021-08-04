Saudi Arabia vaccinates 25 pct of population, on track to reach herd immunity by Oct

Saudi Arabia’s plan to reach herd immunity and vaccinate at least 70 percent of its population against the coronavirus by October this year is on track as a quarter of people in the Kingdom have already received two doses.

Eight million citizens and residents – the equivalent of 25 percent of the total population – have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while over 19 million people (56 percent of the population) have received their first dose.



More than 28 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered around the country as of Tuesday in over 587 inoculation centers, the Ministry of Health said.

The average number of doses administered daily is slightly above 365,000, according to official data.

Saudi Arabia has approved four COVID-19 vaccines: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca, and the Johnson & Johnson single-dose jab.

Curbs on unvaccinated citizens, residents

To encourage more people to get vaccinated, Saudi Arabia has imposed restrictions on unvaccinated citizens and residents in the country.

Without proof of vaccination, individuals cannot enter malls, restaurants, cafes, beauty parlors, barbershops, shopping centers, governmental and private facilities, public and private schools, weddings, events, and markets.

Public transport and all economic, commercial, cultural, recreational, and sports activities are limited to vaccinated individuals.

While Saudi Arabia has reopened its borders to tourists, only those who have been vaccinated with the approved COVID-19 jabs will be granted entry.

Here is the full list of countries whose citizens can apply for an e-visa to Saudi Arabia.

Tourists who received the Sinopharm or Sinovac vaccine can enter the Kingdom if they have received a booster shot from any of the four approved vaccines.

