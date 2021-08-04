.
UAE reports 1,519 new COVID cases, five deaths

This picture taken on July 8, 2020 shows an aerial view of the man-made Palm Jumeirah archipelago off the Gulf emirate of Dubai, during a government-organized helicopter tour. (AFP)
The United Arab Emirates reported 1,519 new coronavirus infections, 1,470 recoveries and five deaths in 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority reported on Wednesday.

Health authorities conducted 234,765 COVID-19 tests to determine Wednesday’s numbers.

According to NCEMA, the country’s death toll from COVID-19 sits at 1,965.

Most of the UAE’s population have been vaccinated against the virus, with 79 percent already inoculated with at least one dose and 70 percent of the population fully vaccinated.

During a government briefing on Tuesday, NCEMA announced that COVID-19 booster shots are available for all UAE residents six months after taking their second shot of the vaccine and after three months for individuals who are classed as high-risk.

The authority said booster shots after two doses of a vaccine increases immunity against the virus.

Vaccines available in the UAE include Sinophram, Pfizer, Russia’s Sputnik V, and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Individuals classed as high risk include those with chronic illnesses, senior citizens and pregnant women.

