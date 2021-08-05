Saudi Arabia’s new COVID-19 cases drop below 1,000

Saudi Arabia has recorded 986 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 530,981 on Thursday, the Ministry of Health announced.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.



Of the new cases, 189 were detected in the city of Mecca, 177 in the capital Riyadh and 162 in the Eastern Region.





The Kingdom’s COVID-19-related death toll increased to 8,297 after 13 people who had previously tested positive for the virus died due to complications.



Meanwhile, 1,055 people recovered, raising the total recoveries to 512,373.



As of August 5, Saudi Arabia has 10,311 active coronavirus cases and 1,424 are in critical condition, according to the health ministry’s latest report.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, health authorities announced that Saudi Arabia plans to reach herd immunity and vaccinate at least 70 percent of its population against the coronavirus by October this year is on track as a quarter of people in the Kingdom have already received two doses.

Eight million citizens and residents – the equivalent of 25 percent of the total population – have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while over 19 million people (56 percent of the population) have received their first dose.



More than 28 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered around the country as of Tuesday in over 587 inoculation centers, the Ministry of Health said.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia vaccinates 25 pct of population, on track to reach herd immunity by Oct

Saudi Arabia permits entry with Sinopharm, Sinovac vaccines after booster shots

Saudi Arabia allows citizens from 49 countries to apply for e-visa: Full list