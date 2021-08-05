.
UAE reports 1,508 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Helicopter point of view of Abu Dhabi skyline with surrounding area. (File photo: iStock)
Coronavirus

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates reported 1,508 new COVID-19 infections, 1,463 recoveries and two deaths in 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority reported on Thursday.

Health authorities conducted 167,804 COVID-19 tests to determine Thursday’s numbers.

According to NCEMA, the country’s death toll from COVID-19 sits at 1,969.

Most of the UAE’s population have been vaccinated against the virus, with 79 percent already inoculated with at least one dose and 70 percent of the population fully vaccinated.

