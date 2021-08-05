.
UK moves UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, India to COVID-19 travel amber list

Passengers keep distance in a line at Dubai International Airport. (File Photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

The United Kingdom has moved the United Arab Emirates and several other countries to the amber list for medium-risk travel, allowing travel without a hotel quarantine.

Qatar, Bahrain and India were also moved from the so-called red list to the amber list, the UK government announced late Wednesday.

The UK ranks countries based on the COVID-19 risk with three different levels. Green-listed countries are considered low risk and amber-listed countries are medium risk.

Travelers from red-listed countries must quarantine at a hotel for 10 days.

Travelers from France will no longer be required to quarantine if they have been fully vaccinated, Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps tweeted.

Other announcements made by the British government Wednesday were the addition of Austria, Norway, Germany, Slovakia, Slovenia, Latvia and Romania to the green list.

“All changes come into effect Sun 8th August at 4am,” Shapps said.

“While it’s right we continue our cautious approach, it’s great news to open more destinations for people wanting to connect with families, friends and businesses across the globe, all thanks to our successful domestic vaccination program,” the British official added.

