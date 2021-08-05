White House confirms US may require foreign visitors be vaccinated

The White House confirmed Thursday it is considering requiring foreign visitors to be vaccinated as it plans to eventually reopen international travel but said it had made no final decision and was not immediately going to lift restrictions.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Advertisement

White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients confirmed an interagency working group is developing plans that foreign nationals may “need to have some type of vaccine requirement.” He emphasized the White House has made no final decision on vaccine requirements and said that was one path under consideration. Reuters first reported the White House effort to develop vaccine requirements on Thursday.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s new COVID-19 cases drop below 1,000

Tokyo logs record 5,042 cases as COVID-19 infections surge amid Olympics

Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine 93 pct effective six months after second dose