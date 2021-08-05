.
White House confirms US may require foreign visitors be vaccinated

Two people wearing masks wait to cross a street as a truck from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) pass by in Washington, DC on May 21, 2020. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP)
The White House confirmed Thursday it is considering requiring foreign visitors to be vaccinated as it plans to eventually reopen international travel but said it had made no final decision and was not immediately going to lift restrictions.

White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients confirmed an interagency working group is developing plans that foreign nationals may “need to have some type of vaccine requirement.” He emphasized the White House has made no final decision on vaccine requirements and said that was one path under consideration. Reuters first reported the White House effort to develop vaccine requirements on Thursday.

