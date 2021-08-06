.
.
.
.
Language

COVID-19 vaccines lower chance of being infected with delta variant by half: UK study

A person receives a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine at a vaccination centre for those aged over 18 years old at the Belmont Health Centre in Harrow, amid the coronavirus outbreak in London, Britain, on June 6, 2021. (Reuters)
A person receives a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine at a vaccination centre for those aged over 18 years old at the Belmont Health Centre in Harrow, amid the coronavirus outbreak in London, Britain, on June 6, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

COVID-19 vaccines lower chance of being infected with delta variant by half: UK study

Followed Unfollow

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

People who are fully vaccinated with a two-dose coronavirus vaccine have a 50 percent to 60 percent reduced risk of being infected with the delta variant, according to a new UK study.

Live Science reported that the study examined nearly 100,000 people who took COVID-19 swab tests at home between June 24 and July 12. The researchers didn’t untangle the effectiveness of specific vaccines.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The study found that people who received two vaccine doses were 49 percent as likely to test positive for the coronavirus, even without symptoms, compared with unvaccinated people, and that vaccinated people were 59 percent less likely to test positive with symptoms.

“These findings confirm our previous data showing that both doses of a vaccine offer good protection against getting infected,” Paul Elliott, director of the REACT program from Imperial’s School of Public Health, said in a statement.

Live Science also reported that the study also found that vaccinated people had a smaller viral load on average, meaning they likely shed less virus and are less contagious than unvaccinated people.

The U.K. Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said that the report shows the importance of taking personal responsibility by self-isolating if you are contact traced, getting tested if you have symptoms, and wearing face coverings where appropriate.

“I urge anyone who has yet to receive a vaccine to get jabbed and take up both doses — the vaccines are safe, and they are working,” Javid added.

Read more:

Oil prices rise on Mideast tensions but COVID-19 concerns threaten demand recovery

US plans to give extra COVID-19 shots to at-risk Americans: Fauci

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to eye inflammation: Israeli study

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Man arrested after trying to swim from Malaysia to Saudi Arabia’s Mecca Man arrested after trying to swim from Malaysia to Saudi Arabia’s Mecca
Saudi Arabia arrests 60 people for violating COVID quarantine rules Saudi Arabia arrests 60 people for violating COVID quarantine rules
Top Content
Man arrested after trying to swim from Malaysia to Saudi Arabia’s Mecca Man arrested after trying to swim from Malaysia to Saudi Arabia’s Mecca
UAE on UK’s COVID-19 travel amber list: All you need to know UAE on UK’s COVID-19 travel amber list: All you need to know
Israeli defense minister threatens to strike Iran after drone attack on tanker Israeli defense minister threatens to strike Iran after drone attack on tanker
US airline passenger taped to seat, arrested after altercation US airline passenger taped to seat, arrested after altercation
Oil prices rise on Mideast tensions but COVID-19 concerns threaten demand recovery Oil prices rise on Mideast tensions but COVID-19 concerns threaten demand recovery
Currents weaken in Atlantic Ocean, signaling big weather changes, says study Currents weaken in Atlantic Ocean, signaling big weather changes, says study
Before you go
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
Explore More