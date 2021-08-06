EU expected to discuss reimposing COVID-19 travel restrictions on US

The European Union will likely discuss reintroducing travel restrictions on visitors from the US next week amid rising coronavirus case numbers.

The US has breached the threshold to be included on the list of non-EU countries that enjoy unrestricted travel into the bloc, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Advertisement

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The EU lifted restrictions on the US in June, adding it to its list of countries from where non-essential travel into the bloc is allowed after its epidemiological situation met the bloc’s criteria for entry.

But the latest data show the US is now well above that EU limit -- of no more than 75 new Covid-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days -- with the rate just under 270 and increasing, said the person who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. Removing the US from the list would require agreement among a qualified majority of member states.

The restrictions would apply to non-essential travel. However, fully vaccinated people should still be able to enter EU countries, the person said.

Read more: US COVID-19 cases climb to a six-month high, more than 100,00 cases in a week