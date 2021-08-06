.
.
.
.
Language

EU expected to discuss reimposing COVID-19 travel restrictions on US

A view of the Alitalia check-in counter at Fiumicino International Airport as talks between Italy and the European Commission over the revamp of Alitalia are due to enter a key phase, in Rome, Italy, April 15, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
A view of the Alitalia check-in counter at Fiumicino International Airport as talks between Italy and the European Commission over the revamp of Alitalia are due to enter a key phase, in Rome, Italy, April 15, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

EU expected to discuss reimposing COVID-19 travel restrictions on US

Followed Unfollow

Bloomberg

Published: Updated:

The European Union will likely discuss reintroducing travel restrictions on visitors from the US next week amid rising coronavirus case numbers.

The US has breached the threshold to be included on the list of non-EU countries that enjoy unrestricted travel into the bloc, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The EU lifted restrictions on the US in June, adding it to its list of countries from where non-essential travel into the bloc is allowed after its epidemiological situation met the bloc’s criteria for entry.

But the latest data show the US is now well above that EU limit -- of no more than 75 new Covid-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days -- with the rate just under 270 and increasing, said the person who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. Removing the US from the list would require agreement among a qualified majority of member states.

The restrictions would apply to non-essential travel. However, fully vaccinated people should still be able to enter EU countries, the person said.

Read more: US COVID-19 cases climb to a six-month high, more than 100,00 cases in a week

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Hezbollah members intercepted by locals in rare challenge to Iran-backed group Hezbollah members intercepted by locals in rare challenge to Iran-backed group
Hezbollah, Israel exchange fire across southern Lebanon border Hezbollah, Israel exchange fire across southern Lebanon border
Top Content
Man arrested after trying to swim from Malaysia to Saudi Arabia’s Mecca Man arrested after trying to swim from Malaysia to Saudi Arabia’s Mecca
US airline passenger taped to seat, arrested after altercation US airline passenger taped to seat, arrested after altercation
Hezbollah members intercepted by locals in rare challenge to Iran-backed group Hezbollah members intercepted by locals in rare challenge to Iran-backed group
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to eye inflammation: Israeli study Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to eye inflammation: Israeli study
Hezbollah, Israel exchange fire across southern Lebanon border Hezbollah, Israel exchange fire across southern Lebanon border
Early signs vaccines may not stop Delta transmission, says UK study Early signs vaccines may not stop Delta transmission, says UK study
Before you go
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
Explore More