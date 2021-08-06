Saudi Arabia has vaccinated 61 percent of school students, 92 percent of staff

Saudi Arabia has vaccinated 61 percent of targeted school students and 92 percent of teachers and staff, according to a statement issued on the Ministry of Education’s Twitter account.

The statement added that 85 percent of university students and 64 percent of higher education staff have been vaccinated.

Saudi Arabia announced earlier this week that all students must receive their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine before August 8 to ensure that they are fully vaccinated before the start of the new academic term.

“The ministry emphasizes the need for all male and female students to receive the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine before August 8 so that they can take the second dose before the beginning of the first semester, as the period between the two doses is 3 weeks,” the health ministry announced on Twitter.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Education and the health ministry announced that all school employees and students aged 12 and above must be fully vaccinated before the start of the academic year.

The new school term is set to begin on August 29, and health authorities want to ensure that all students and staff members are protected against the coronavirus.

