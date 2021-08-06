.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia has vaccinated 61 percent of school students, 92 percent of staff

A Saudi health worker carries a tray of Pfizer coronavirus vaccines, at a vaccination center in the old Jiddah airport, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP)
A Saudi health worker carries a tray of Pfizer coronavirus vaccines, at a vaccination center. (File photo: AP)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia has vaccinated 61 percent of school students, 92 percent of staff

Followed Unfollow

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia has vaccinated 61 percent of targeted school students and 92 percent of teachers and staff, according to a statement issued on the Ministry of Education’s Twitter account.

The statement added that 85 percent of university students and 64 percent of higher education staff have been vaccinated.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Saudi Arabia announced earlier this week that all students must receive their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine before August 8 to ensure that they are fully vaccinated before the start of the new academic term.

“The ministry emphasizes the need for all male and female students to receive the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine before August 8 so that they can take the second dose before the beginning of the first semester, as the period between the two doses is 3 weeks,” the health ministry announced on Twitter.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Education and the health ministry announced that all school employees and students aged 12 and above must be fully vaccinated before the start of the academic year.

The new school term is set to begin on August 29, and health authorities want to ensure that all students and staff members are protected against the coronavirus.

Read more:

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to eye inflammation: Israeli study

COVID-19 vaccines lower chance of being infected with delta variant by half: UK study

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Man arrested after trying to swim from Malaysia to Saudi Arabia’s Mecca Man arrested after trying to swim from Malaysia to Saudi Arabia’s Mecca
Saudi Arabia arrests 60 people for violating COVID quarantine rules Saudi Arabia arrests 60 people for violating COVID quarantine rules
Top Content
Man arrested after trying to swim from Malaysia to Saudi Arabia’s Mecca Man arrested after trying to swim from Malaysia to Saudi Arabia’s Mecca
Israeli defense minister threatens to strike Iran after drone attack on tanker Israeli defense minister threatens to strike Iran after drone attack on tanker
US airline passenger taped to seat, arrested after altercation US airline passenger taped to seat, arrested after altercation
Oil prices rise on Mideast tensions but COVID-19 concerns threaten demand recovery Oil prices rise on Mideast tensions but COVID-19 concerns threaten demand recovery
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to eye inflammation: Israeli study Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to eye inflammation: Israeli study
Currents weaken in Atlantic Ocean, signaling big weather changes, says study Currents weaken in Atlantic Ocean, signaling big weather changes, says study
Before you go
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
Explore More