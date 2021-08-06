Saudi Arabia reports 954 new COVID-19 cases, 1,014 recoveries in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia has reported 954 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total to 531,935, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Advertisement

Of the new cases, 182 were detected in the city of Mecca, 164 in the capital Riyadh and 152 in the Eastern Region.

The ministry also announced 14 virus-related deaths, taking the death toll to 8,311.

Meanwhile, 1,014 people recovered after having previously tested positive for the virus, raising the recovery total to 513,387.

The Kingdom, with a population of 34.27 million, currently has 10,237 active COVID-19 cases while 1,404 are in critical condition.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (954) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (14) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (1014) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (513,387) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/iIxgexgl1V — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) August 6, 2021

Read more:

S. Korea nurse suffers paralysis after AstraZeneca vaccine to be compensated

Saudi Arabia has vaccinated 61 percent of school students, 92 percent of staff

US may require foreign visitors be vaccinated: White House