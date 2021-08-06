.
Saudi Arabia reports 954 new COVID-19 cases, 1,014 recoveries in 24 hours

View of a highway in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Unsplash, Mishaal Zahed)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia has reported 954 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total to 531,935, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Of the new cases, 182 were detected in the city of Mecca, 164 in the capital Riyadh and 152 in the Eastern Region.

The ministry also announced 14 virus-related deaths, taking the death toll to 8,311.

Meanwhile, 1,014 people recovered after having previously tested positive for the virus, raising the recovery total to 513,387.

The Kingdom, with a population of 34.27 million, currently has 10,237 active COVID-19 cases while 1,404 are in critical condition.

