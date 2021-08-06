UAE reports 1,520 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

The United Arab Emirates reported 1,508 new COVID-19 infections, 1,481 recoveries and two deaths in 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority reported on Friday.

Health authorities conducted 273,251 COVID-19 tests to determine Friday’s numbers.

To date, 690,009 cases have been reported across the UAE since the start of the pandemic.

According to NCEMA, the country’s death toll from COVID-19 sits at 1,969.

Most of the UAE’s population have been vaccinated against the virus, with 79 percent already inoculated with at least one dose and 70 percent of the population fully vaccinated.

