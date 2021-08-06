.
.
.
.
Language

UAE reports 1,520 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa in the clouds taken from a high-storey building. (Unsplash, Amir Hanna)
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa in the clouds taken from a high-storey building. (File photo: Unsplash)
Coronavirus

UAE reports 1,520 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Followed Unfollow

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates reported 1,508 new COVID-19 infections, 1,481 recoveries and two deaths in 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority reported on Friday.

Health authorities conducted 273,251 COVID-19 tests to determine Friday’s numbers.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

To date, 690,009 cases have been reported across the UAE since the start of the pandemic.

According to NCEMA, the country’s death toll from COVID-19 sits at 1,969.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Most of the UAE’s population have been vaccinated against the virus, with 79 percent already inoculated with at least one dose and 70 percent of the population fully vaccinated.

Read more:

UAE on UK’s COVID-19 travel amber list: All you need to know

‘A game-changer:’ Expats react to UK putting UAE on COVID-19 amber list

UAE announces Islamic New Year holiday for all private sector employees

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Hezbollah, Israel exchange fire across southern Lebanon border Hezbollah, Israel exchange fire across southern Lebanon border
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to eye inflammation: Israeli study Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to eye inflammation: Israeli study
Top Content
Man arrested after trying to swim from Malaysia to Saudi Arabia’s Mecca Man arrested after trying to swim from Malaysia to Saudi Arabia’s Mecca
US airline passenger taped to seat, arrested after altercation US airline passenger taped to seat, arrested after altercation
Israeli defense minister threatens to strike Iran after drone attack on tanker Israeli defense minister threatens to strike Iran after drone attack on tanker
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to eye inflammation: Israeli study Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to eye inflammation: Israeli study
COVID-19 vaccines lower chance of being infected with delta variant by half: UK study COVID-19 vaccines lower chance of being infected with delta variant by half: UK study
Hezbollah, Israel exchange fire across southern Lebanon border Hezbollah, Israel exchange fire across southern Lebanon border
Before you go
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
Explore More