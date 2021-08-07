Saudi Arabia records 850 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia recorded 850 new COVID-19 infections, 975 recoveries and nine deaths in 24 hours, the Kingdom’s health ministry reported on Saturday.

Most of Saturday’s cases were diagnosed in Mecca and Riyadh, accounting for 166 and 143 infections respectively.

There are now 10,103 active cases within the country, 1,404 of which are critical.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (850) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (9) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (975) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (514,362) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/Icumye5Q2b — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) August 7, 2021

The Kingdom’s total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset have now risen to 532,785, total recoveries increased to 514,362 and the death toll mounted to 8,320.

