Saudi Arabia records 850 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths in 24 hours

A security woman checks the temperature of a woman at Riyadh International Airport, after Saudi Arabia reopened domestic flights, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 31, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia recorded 850 new COVID-19 infections, 975 recoveries and nine deaths in 24 hours, the Kingdom’s health ministry reported on Saturday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Most of Saturday’s cases were diagnosed in Mecca and Riyadh, accounting for 166 and 143 infections respectively.

There are now 10,103 active cases within the country, 1,404 of which are critical.

The Kingdom’s total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset have now risen to 532,785, total recoveries increased to 514,362 and the death toll mounted to 8,320.

