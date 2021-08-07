.
UAE records 1,545 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours

In this April 26, 2020 file photo, a commuter wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, sleeps aboard the Metro as it passes the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (AP)
Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates has recorded 1,545 new cases of COVID-19 and two virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the country’s National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA).

A total of 691,554 cases of COVID-19 have now been recorded in the UAE.

According to NCEMA, 1,971 people have died from the virus in the UAE since the beginning of the pandemic.

The new cases were detected after 277,994 tests were carried out.

NCEMA also recorded 1,480 cases of people recovering from the virus in the last 24 hours.

More than 80 percent of the UAE’s population of around 10 million has received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while 72 percent has been fully vaccinated, NCEMA said.

