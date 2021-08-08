All PCR tests reduced to 65 dirhams in Abu Dhabi: Health department 

All PCR tests for COVID-19, including both regular and urgent services, must be reduced to 65 dirhams ($17.7) in the United Arab Emirates’ capital city Abu Dhabi, the Department of Health (DoH) said on Sunday.

“The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH) has strictly called on all the healthcare facilities in the Emirate to adhere to the fixed price of the PCR test for COVID-19, including swab collection, testing and reporting of results,” Emirates News Agency (WAM) quoted the health department as saying.

If testing centers do not comply with the new regulation, they will be banned from conducting PCR tests and will be fined.

The cost of the PCR test would be covered by the individuals themselves if they don’t have any symptoms, according to the statement on WAM.

In other cases, the cost would be covered by the government-funded programs, the statement added.

Health authorities in the UAE have continually dropped the price of testing. PCR tests were originally priced at over 350 dirhams ($350) at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

