.
.
.
.
Language

All PCR tests reduced to 65 dirhams in Abu Dhabi: Health department 

A member of medical staff wearing a protective face mask and gloves takes a swab from a man during drive-thru coronavirus disease testing (COVID-19) at a screening centre in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates March 30, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
A member of medical staff wearing a protective face mask and gloves takes a swab from a man during drive-thru coronavirus disease testing (COVID-19) at a screening centre in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates March 30, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

All PCR tests reduced to 65 dirhams in Abu Dhabi: Health department

Followed Unfollow

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

All PCR tests for COVID-19, including both regular and urgent services, must be reduced to 65 dirhams ($17.7) in the United Arab Emirates’ capital city Abu Dhabi, the Department of Health (DoH) said on Sunday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH) has strictly called on all the healthcare facilities in the Emirate to adhere to the fixed price of the PCR test for COVID-19, including swab collection, testing and reporting of results,” Emirates News Agency (WAM) quoted the health department as saying.

If testing centers do not comply with the new regulation, they will be banned from conducting PCR tests and will be fined.

Abu Dhabi Police again warn of hefty fine for violators of COVID-19 protocols Coronavirus Coronavirus Abu Dhabi Police again warn of hefty fine for violators of COVID-19 protocols

The cost of the PCR test would be covered by the individuals themselves if they don’t have any symptoms, according to the statement on WAM.

In other cases, the cost would be covered by the government-funded programs, the statement added.

Health authorities in the UAE have continually dropped the price of testing. PCR tests were originally priced at over 350 dirhams ($350) at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more:

Abu Dhabi Police again warn of hefty fine for violators of COVID-19 protocols

Emirates airline welcomes UK’s decision to add UAE to its ‘amber list’ for travel

All UAE residents can now take COVID-19 booster shots six months after second dose

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release
Egypt transports Pharaoh Khufu’s boat to new grand museum Egypt transports Pharaoh Khufu’s boat to new grand museum
Top Content
Saudi Sports Minister says Olympic champion Hamedi will be awarded $1.3 mln Saudi Sports Minister says Olympic champion Hamedi will be awarded $1.3 mln
Egypt transports Pharaoh Khufu’s boat to new grand museum Egypt transports Pharaoh Khufu’s boat to new grand museum
Saudi karateka wins Kingdom’s second-ever silver after knocking out opponent Saudi karateka wins Kingdom’s second-ever silver after knocking out opponent
Delta COVID-19 infection: New symptoms to watch out for  Delta COVID-19 infection: New symptoms to watch out for 
Tiger kills young woman working at a safari park in Chile Tiger kills young woman working at a safari park in Chile
Saudi Arabia records 850 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths in 24 hours Saudi Arabia records 850 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths in 24 hours
Before you go
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
Explore More