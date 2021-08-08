.
Fit, healthy 42-year-old bodybuilder who refused vaccine dies of COVID-19

Fitness enthusiast John Eyers, 42, who dies of COVID-19. (Twitter)
Fit, healthy 42-year-old bodybuilder who refused vaccine dies of COVID-19

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

A United Kingdom-based fitness enthusiast in his forties has died from COVID-19 after refusing to take the vaccine, online news media the Independent reported on Thursday.

The twin sister of the now-deceased body building competitor is encouraging people who are hesitant about getting vaccinated to reconsider.

Construction expert and body builder John Eyers from London died of organ failure and COVID-19 infection after being hospitalized, ventilated and “pumped full of every drug in the hospital”, his sister Jenny McCann said on Twitter.

“My 42-year-old twin brother died in ITU of COVID-19 last week. He died exactly four weeks after testing positive. He was the fittest, healthiest person I know. He was climbing Welsh mountains and wild camping four weeks before his death,” McCann said in a social media post, adding that her brother’s only pre-existing condition “was the belief in his own immortality”.

“His body was pumped full of every drug in the hospital. They threw everything at him. But eventually the bedfellow of COVID-19, infection and organ failure, claimed his life,” she added.

“He thought if he contracted COVID-19 he would be OK. He thought he would have a mild illness. He didn’t want to put a vaccine on his body.”

She said that she had recently argued with her brother about him not wanting to take the vaccine, adding that before he was put on a ventilator, “he told his consultant that he wished he has been vaccinated. That he wished he had listened.”

McCann’s Twitter thread on the matter has racked up over 22,000 retweets and her Facebook post has been shared almost 9,500 times.

The news of the man’s death due to COVID-19 comes as the UK grapples with the highly transmissible delta variant of the virus with 11 percent of adults across the country still unvaccinated, despite the availability of vaccine shots for all over-18s.

