Philippines estimates losses of $3 bln a week amid COVID-19 lockdown

A makeshift barrier and a sign indicating that the street is under lockdown are seen, amid rising coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, April 20, 2021. (Reuters)
Philippine authorities estimate that economic losses from the current strict lockdown in the Manila capital region and other areas could reach 150 billion pesos ($2.98 billion) a week, the Philippine Star reported.

The projection is 43 percent higher than a previous estimate as more areas were placed under lockdown to contain the spread of the more infectious coronavirus delta variant, the Star said, citing Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Chua.

More than 20,000 people were apprehended for violating quarantine protocols, the paper said separately. About 9,600 people were arrested in the capital region and at least 10,800 in the neighboring provinces of Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna and Cavite were caught for violating curfews and other protocols during the lockdown that started Friday, it said, citing the police.

Thirteen hospitals in the capital region have reached full bed capacity for COVID-19 patients while 11 others are at more than 85 percent capacity, the Manila Bulletin reported, citing the health department. Twenty-four other hospitals are at over 70 percent capacity, it said.

