Saudi Arabia grants $133,000 to families of healthcare workers who died from COVID-19

Saudi Arabia will grant the families of healthcare workers who died from COVID-19 while treating infected patients $133,300 (500,000 Saudi Riyals), the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.

Families of all healthcare employees who died of the coronavirus – regardless of whether they were Saudi nationals or expatriate residents, worked in the government or private sector, or in the civilian or military sector – will be compensated, SPA said.

According to SPA, “500,000 Saudi Riyals [will be given] to the families of those who died as a result of COVID-19 working in the health sectors, be it government or private, civilian or military, Saudi or non-Saudi.”

The healthcare workers “gave their lives in the fight against the pandemic to preserve the health and safety of citizens and residents in the kingdom,” the SPA statement added.

The Kingdom appreciates the sacrifices made by healthcare workers to help treat people infected with the disease and combat the pandemic in the country, Minister of Health Dr. Tawfiq al-Rabiah said on Sunday.

Al-Rabiah also stressed that the health sector in the Kingdom made great efforts to contain the coronavirus, control the outbreak, and prevent its spread using all scientific and practical means available, allocating large funds to do so, SPA reported.

Saudi Arabia has reported 532,785 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, and 8,320 deaths. More than 29 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered around the Kingdom as of Saturday.

