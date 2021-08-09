.
Bahrain to study, evaluate use of nasal spray to treat and prevent mild COVID-19

Dr. Gilly Regev, CEO and co-founder of SaNOtize, demonstrates the new ENOVID nasal spray she developed at her Vancouver, Canada office on March 26, 2021. (AFP)
Bahrain to study, evaluate use of nasal spray to treat and prevent mild COVID-19

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Bahrain has authorized a clinical study to evaluate the use of Enovid nasal spray to treat individuals with COVID-19 in the hopes it will be approved for use as a prevention and treatment for mild COVID-19 cases.

The announcement was made over the weekend by Bahrain’s National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA) following a medical study submitted by the relevant authorities at the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.

The Enovid nasal spray will be tested on volunteers who have already been diagnosed with COVID-19 and who are suffering from mild symptoms.

“The NHRA noted that upon completion of the trial and further analysis of medical data, the spray will be approved for use as prevention and treatment for mild COVID-19 cases and may be sold in pharmacies without prescription,” the Bahrain News Agency reported.

The spray was developed by Canadian company SaNOtize and has been certified for use as a medical device Bahrain as a patented spray technology to be used in the clinical trial. The spray contains nitric oxide, which has proven antimicrobial properties to treat bacterial, fungal, and viral infections.

“The nasal spray is designed to kill the virus in the upper airways, preventing it from incubating and spreading to the lungs. According to results announced by SaNOtize, early treatment helps reduce the effects of the virus. The study found that patients treated with the spray showed a reduction of around 95% in viral replication in the first 24 hours and more than 99% within 72 hours. No side effects have been recorded,” BNA reported.

