Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia increases attendance rate for sports games to 60% capacity

Saudi Arabia has announced it will be increasing the capacity for attendance of sports competitions for 2021-2022 sports season by no more than 60% of the capacity of the stands instead of 40% amid an easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

The announcement by the Ministry of Sports follows updates issued by the authorities concerned with the following up on the developments of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The Ministry has made a number of updates and amendments to the measures for the mechanism of attendance to stadiums, where attendance for various sports competitions will be limited only to sports fans over 12 years old who have completed obtaining two doses of the COVID-19, according to the attendee status in Tawakkalna app,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi Arabia has reported 532,785 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, and 8,320 deaths. More than 29 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered around the Kingdom as of Saturday.

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia announced plans to reach herd immunity and vaccinate at least 70 percent of its population against the coronavirus by October this year as it is on track with a quarter of its population having already received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.