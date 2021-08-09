.
.
.
.
Language

Indonesia’s president to discuss COVID-19 curbs amid surge in regional cases 

People wearing protective masks stand in line to receive a free meal amid a surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Bali, Indonesia July 28, 2021. (Reuters)
People wearing protective masks stand in line to receive a free meal amid a surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Bali, Indonesia July 28, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Indonesia’s president to discuss COVID-19 curbs amid surge in regional cases

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Jakarta 

Published: Updated:

Indonesia’s president is due to discuss on Monday the extension of coronavirus restrictions in the world’s largest archipelago, as health ministry data showed infections have plunged in the capital Jakarta but are surging in some regional areas.

Mobility restrictions to stem the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant were enacted on Java and Bali islands in early July, but have since been extended to other areas with high infection rates.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

After the peak of a devastating second wave in Jakarta last month, when some COVID-19 patients had to be treated in hospital car parks and residents scrambled to find oxygen supplies, infections in the capital have dropped sharply.

On July 12, Jakarta recorded 14,619 infections, but by Aug. 5 that figure had tumbled to 2,311, while overall bed occupancy rates at the city’s hospitals dropped from 90 percent to 39 percent.

Delta COVID-19 infection: New symptoms to watch out for  Coronavirus Coronavirus Delta COVID-19 infection: New symptoms to watch out for 

Improved indicators could see malls and restaurants reopen in Jakarta with limited capacity, the Straits Times reported.

But while curbs could be eased in Jakarta, on Saturday President Joko Widodo signaled that a surge in cases in parts of Sumatra, Kalimantan and Papua may require tighter measures.

“When cases are huge, people’s mobility needs to be stemmed,” he said.

The spread of the delta variant, first identified in India, has put regions with weaker healthcare systems under considerable strain.

The occupancy of intensive care beds in Gorontalo, on Sulawesi island, has surpassed 90 percent, while the level in three regions on Sumatra island was above 80 percent, according to health ministry data released on Sunday.

Meanwhile in East Kalimantan on Borneo island the number of infections has soared from 922 cases in the second week of June to 12,127 in the first week of August, said Padilah Mante Runa, head of its health agency.

In West Sumatra, Defriman Djafri, an epidemiologist at Andalas University in Padang, said despite the second-highest level of restrictions the area had seen one of its deadliest COVID-19 months, blaming “a plague of disinformation and hoaxes” about the coronavirus for making the situation worse.

Read more:

Fit, healthy 42-year-old bodybuilder who refused vaccine dies of COVID-19

US officials divided over mask rules for schools as child COVID hospitalizations rise

Expert says one popular mask type doesn’t protect against COVID-19

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release
Egypt transports Pharaoh Khufu’s boat to new grand museum Egypt transports Pharaoh Khufu’s boat to new grand museum
Top Content
Saudi Sports Minister says Olympic champion Hamedi will be awarded $1.3 mln Saudi Sports Minister says Olympic champion Hamedi will be awarded $1.3 mln
‘When Messi cries, we all cry:’ Star addresses reports he’s leaving FC Barcelona ‘When Messi cries, we all cry:’ Star addresses reports he’s leaving FC Barcelona
Saudi Arabia will receive Umrah pilgrimage requests from abroad starting Aug 9: SPA Saudi Arabia will receive Umrah pilgrimage requests from abroad starting Aug 9: SPA
Saudi Arabia’s health ministry denies approving Sinopharm, Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines Saudi Arabia’s health ministry denies approving Sinopharm, Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines
Mid East’s largest wind farm in Saudi Arabia starts electricity production  Mid East’s largest wind farm in Saudi Arabia starts electricity production 
Israeli survey finds 3rd Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine dose has similar side effects to 2nd Israeli survey finds 3rd Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine dose has similar side effects to 2nd
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More