Oxygen pipe rupture kills nine in Russia COVID-19 hospital: Reports

Nine coronavirus patients died Monday in Russia’s republic of North Ossetia after an oxygen pipe ruptured in a hospital in the capital Vladikavkaz, authorities said.

“Nine patients with coronavirus died due to the lack of oxygen at the Republic Clinical Hospital of Vladikavkaz,” Russian news agencies cited the ministry as saying.

They also cited the republic’s acting head Sergei Minyaylo as saying that “there was a rupture of the oxygen pipe.”

