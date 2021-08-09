Saudi Arabia administers more than 30 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Saudi Arabia has administered over 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines across the Kingdom, the country’s Ministry of Health announced on Monday.

Over 587 inoculation centers have been set up around the Kingdom to ensure that all citizens and residents have access to coronavirus vaccines, according to the ministry.

Saudi Arabia has plans to reach herd immunity and vaccinate at least 70 percent of its population against COVID-19 by October this year. So far, almost 30 percent of the population have been vaccinated.

About 311,674 people are vaccinated in the country each day, which indicates that the Kingdom would reach its goal in time if it continues to do so at the current rate.

Four vaccines are currently approved in the country: Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca-Oxford.

The Kingdom’s health ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed al-Abd al-Ali denied on Sunday rumors that Saudi Arabia had approved the Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines.

He also denied rumors that people had died in Saudi Arabia after receiving vaccine doses.

According to al-Abd al-Ali, 99 percent of critical cases of the coronavirus were not vaccinated.

Curbs on unvaccinated citizens, residents

To encourage more people to get vaccinated, Saudi Arabia has imposed restrictions on unvaccinated citizens and residents in the country.

Without proof of vaccination, individuals cannot enter malls, restaurants, cafes, beauty parlors, barbershops, shopping centers, governmental and private facilities, public and private schools, weddings, events, and markets.

Public transport and all economic, commercial, cultural, recreational, and sports activities are limited to vaccinated individuals.

While Saudi Arabia has reopened its borders to tourists, only those who have been vaccinated with the approved COVID-19 jabs will be granted entry.

Here is the full list of countries whose citizens can apply for an e-visa to Saudi Arabia.

Tourists who received the Sinopharm or Sinovac vaccine can enter the Kingdom if they have received a booster shot from any of the four approved vaccines.

