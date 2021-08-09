UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months

The United Arab Emirates has recorded 1,321 new cases of COVID-19 and three virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the country’s National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA), reported on Monday.

It is the lowest daily tally of new infections in since May 18 when 1,270 cases were recorded.

Since July, new daily cases have been hovering around the 1,500 mark.

NCEMA also reported 1,400 more recoveries from the virus.

A total of 694,285 cases of COVID-19 have now been recorded in the UAE.

According to NCEMA, 1,978 people have died from the virus in the UAE since the beginning of the pandemic.

The new cases were detected after 277,994 tests were carried out.

On Sunday, UAE health officials announced that COVID-19 safety rules will be relaxed to increase the capacity of people allowed at weddings, in hotels and in shopping malls across the country.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) announced that hotels will now be allowed to run at full capacity, while shopping centers, restaurants and cafes can now operate at an 80 percent capacity, with the seating limit increased to 10 persons per table.

Cinemas, recreational facilities, galleries, and museums will be allowed an 80 percent operating capacity, while the operating capacity for events is set to 60 percent, provided that social distancing, face masks and regular sanitization guidelines are still observed.

The operating capacity of wedding and event halls have increased to 60 percent, providing that the number of attendees per event does not exceed 300 and all preventive measures are implemented.

Public transportation can now operate at 75 percent capacity.

More than 80 percent of the UAE’s population of around 10 million has received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while 72 percent has been fully vaccinated, NCEMA said.

