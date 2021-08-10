.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Merkel urges Germans to get vaccinated as delta COVID-19 variant spreads

  • Font
German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds her annual summer news conference in Berlin, Germany, on July 22, 2021. (REuters)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds her annual summer news conference in Berlin, Germany, on July 22, 2021. (REuters)
Coronavirus

Merkel urges Germans to get vaccinated as delta COVID-19 variant spreads

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Germany needs to speed up a slowing vaccination campaign to avoid overwhelming its health care system, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday after talks with leaders of the country’s 16 states on containing COVID-19.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

“The bad news is that the vaccination rate has lost pace substantially,” Merkel told a news conference after the talks. “I hope it will pick up pace again after the (summer) holidays.”

Merkel said that starting Oct. 11 Germany would end subsidies for free coronavirus tests and would require people to be either vaccinated, test negative or have a coronavirus recovery certificate to be able to visit places like restaurants, care homes and fitness centers.

Read more:

What sets delta COVID-19 variant apart is the ‘viral load’ it produces: Experts

Moderna to start local production of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine in Canada

Bangladesh begins COVID-19 vaccinations for Rohingya refugees amid virus surge

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months
Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release
Top Content
Top five most expensive cats in the world Top five most expensive cats in the world
Saudi Arabia reveals Guinness World Record-breaking Expo Pavilion Saudi Arabia reveals Guinness World Record-breaking Expo Pavilion
Saudi Arabia’s residential market booming: Report Saudi Arabia’s residential market booming: Report
Vaccine-resistant lambda COVID-19 variant appears in US Vaccine-resistant lambda COVID-19 variant appears in US
Emirates releases video to address ‘real or fake’ questions over Burj Khalifa ad Emirates releases video to address ‘real or fake’ questions over Burj Khalifa ad
Saudi Olympic champion Hamedi greeted with surprise celebration in Jeddah airport Saudi Olympic champion Hamedi greeted with surprise celebration in Jeddah airport
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More