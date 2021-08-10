UAE records 1,334 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates has recorded 1,334 new cases of COVID-19, 1,396 new recoveries and four virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the country’s National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) on Tuesday.

A total of 695,619 cases of COVID-19 have now been recorded in the UAE.

Advertisement

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

According to NCEMA, 1,982 people have died from the virus in the UAE since the beginning of the pandemic.

The new cases were detected after 260,783 tests were carried out.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

More than 80 percent of the UAE’s population of around 10 million has received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while 72 percent has been fully vaccinated, NCEMA said.

Read more:

COVID-19 anti-vaxxers can derail fight against pandemic: UAE health experts

UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months

Study shows how safe differing COVID-19 vaccines are perceived in UAE, Saudi