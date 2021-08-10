.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UAE records 1,334 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths in 24 hours

  • Font
Aerial view of the Sheikh Zayed Road, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 26, 2020. (Reuters)
Aerial view of the Sheikh Zayed Road, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 26, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

UAE records 1,334 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths in 24 hours

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates has recorded 1,334 new cases of COVID-19, 1,396 new recoveries and four virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the country’s National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) on Tuesday.

A total of 695,619 cases of COVID-19 have now been recorded in the UAE.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

According to NCEMA, 1,982 people have died from the virus in the UAE since the beginning of the pandemic.

The new cases were detected after 260,783 tests were carried out.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

More than 80 percent of the UAE’s population of around 10 million has received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while 72 percent has been fully vaccinated, NCEMA said.

Read more:

COVID-19 anti-vaxxers can derail fight against pandemic: UAE health experts

UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months

Study shows how safe differing COVID-19 vaccines are perceived in UAE, Saudi

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months
Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release
Top Content
Top five most expensive cats in the world Top five most expensive cats in the world
Saudi Arabia reveals Guinness World Record-breaking Expo Pavilion Saudi Arabia reveals Guinness World Record-breaking Expo Pavilion
Saudi Arabia’s residential market booming: Report Saudi Arabia’s residential market booming: Report
Vaccine-resistant lambda COVID-19 variant appears in US Vaccine-resistant lambda COVID-19 variant appears in US
Saudi Olympic champion Hamedi greeted with surprise celebration in Jeddah airport Saudi Olympic champion Hamedi greeted with surprise celebration in Jeddah airport
Emirates releases video to address ‘real or fake’ questions over Burj Khalifa ad Emirates releases video to address ‘real or fake’ questions over Burj Khalifa ad
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More