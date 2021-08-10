.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US advises Americans against traveling to France over rising COVID-19 cases

  • Font
Passengers walk to board a train at Montparnasse railway station in Paris before a third lockdown imposed during a month-long on Paris and parts of the north after a faltering vaccine rollout and spread of highly contagious coronavirus disease (COVID-19) variants in France, March 19, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Passengers walk to board a train at Montparnasse railway station in Paris before a third lockdown imposed during a month-long on Paris and parts of the north after a faltering vaccine rollout and spread of highly contagious coronavirus disease (COVID-19) variants in France, March 19, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

US advises Americans against traveling to France over rising COVID-19 cases

AFP, Washington

Published: Updated:

The US State Department has advised Americans to avoid all travel to France over rising coronavirus cases in the country.

France is battling a fourth wave of the virus even though COVID-19 hospitalizations are still way off previous highs.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The State Department issued a “Level 4: Do Not Travel” advisory for France on Monday, based on a parallel warning from the US Centers for Disease Control, the country’s top medical body.

“If you must travel to France, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel,” the CDC said.

France has recorded more than 6 million cases and 111,000 deaths in total, and daily cases have crept back up to around 20,000 a day while deaths remain low compared to the height of the pandemic.

A total of 74 million vaccine doses have been administered in France, according to the World Health Organization, and over 55 percent of the eligible population have received both vaccine doses.

It has also enforced a COVID pass for routine aspects of life.

Anger at President Emmanuel Macron’s controversial plan to squeeze infections and encourage vaccinations has seen large protests recently, though polls have shown that a clear majority of French back the COVID pass, even including the extension this week to cafes and restaurants.

Read more:

Delta COVID-19 variant impacts global travel, leisure rebound

French president to take part in regional security conference in Iraq’s Baghdad

BioNTech says vaccine repeats beat devising new one for now

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months
Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release
Top Content
Top five most expensive cats in the world Top five most expensive cats in the world
Saudi Arabia reveals Guinness World Record-breaking Expo Pavilion Saudi Arabia reveals Guinness World Record-breaking Expo Pavilion
Saudi Arabia’s residential market booming: Report Saudi Arabia’s residential market booming: Report
Vaccine-resistant lambda COVID-19 variant appears in US Vaccine-resistant lambda COVID-19 variant appears in US
Saudi Olympic champion Hamedi greeted with surprise celebration in Jeddah airport Saudi Olympic champion Hamedi greeted with surprise celebration in Jeddah airport
Emirates releases video to address ‘real or fake’ questions over Burj Khalifa ad Emirates releases video to address ‘real or fake’ questions over Burj Khalifa ad
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More