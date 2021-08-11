.
Moderna doubles size of COVID-19 vaccine study in children ages 6 months to 12 years

Nurse Emily Enos loads the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine into a syringe ahead of the distribution of vaccines to seniors above the age of 65 who are experiencing homelessness at the Los Angeles Mission, in the Skid Row area of Downtown Los Angeles, California on February 10, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
A nurse loads the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe ahead of the distribution of vaccines, Los Angeles, California on February 10, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Moderna Inc is planning to double the size of an ongoing trial testing its COVID-19 vaccines in children aged six months to less than 12 years.

According to updated details on clinical trial record site clinicaltrials.gov, the study will now enroll an estimated 13,275 participants, nearly double the earlier target of 6,975 participants.

In July, Moderna said it was in discussions with the US Food & Drug Administration to expand the study with an objective to enroll a larger safety database, which increases the likelihood of detecting rarer events.

The company’s vaccine, which received its emergency authorization for people aged 18 and older in the United States in December, is currently under an FDA review for use in adolescents.

Rival shot from Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech was authorized for ages 12 to 15 years earlier this year.

