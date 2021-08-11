Pfizer shares hit 20-year record with COVID-19 vaccine stocks on a tear

Shares of Pfizer Inc hit a record high on Tuesday for the first time in more than 20 years as shares of COVID-19 vaccine makers have surged amid rising coronavirus cases in the US.

Pfizer shares were last up 4.9 percent at $48.25, climbing as high as $48.57 during the session. The stock’s previous intraday high was $47.44, reached on April 12, 1999.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The percentage gain was the stock’s biggest one-day rise since Nov. 9, when Pfizer released positive data for its COVID-19 vaccine.

“I think they are finally getting credit for the vaccine,” said Jeff Jonas, a portfolio manager at Gabelli Funds, which owns Pfizer shares.

While investors had treated the vaccine before as “a one-time cash infusion ... it is really going to be a durable business, unfortunately,” Jonas said, adding that Pfizer should be able to leverage the vaccine’s technology for use against other types of disease as well.

Pfizer’s share gains come as those of another coronavirus vaccine maker, Moderna Inc, have also been on a tear.

While Moderna’s shares were down 4 percent on Tuesday, they have soared some 78 percent since mid July, when S&P Dow Jones Indices announced it was adding the biotech company’s stock to the benchmark S&P 500 index.

US-traded shares of Pfizer’s partner on the vaccine, Germany’s BioNTech, were down over 5 percent on Tuesday, but have climbed about 30 percent this month.

Shares of Novavax, which last week delayed its timeline for its COVID-19 vaccine, were up 11 percent on Tuesday.

The rapid spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus has pushed cases and hospitalizations in the United States to a six-month high.

“The delta variant has scared a lot of people into getting inoculated,” said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel and an investor in Pfizer.

Pfizer in late July raised its 2021 sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine by 29 percent to $33.5 billion.

Ashtyn Evans, a healthcare analyst at Edward Jones, said Pfizer will be able to use the cash flow from the vaccine “for both internal research and development and for acquisitions to strengthen their pipeline.”

Read more:

Google employees choosing to permanently work from home could get pay cuts

BioNTech says vaccine repeats beat devising new one for now

COVID-19 anti-vaxxers can derail fight against pandemic: UAE health experts