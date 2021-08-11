Saudi Arabia logs 751 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

Saudi Arabia recorded 751 new COVID-19 infections, 1,389 recoveries and nine deaths in 24 hours, the Kingdom’s health ministry reported on Wednesday.

The majority of Wednesday’s cases were recorded in Mecca, Eastern Saudi and Riyadh, accounting for 147, 111, 107 infections respectively.

There are now 10,182 active cases within the country, 1,407 of which are critical.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (751) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (9) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (1389) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (517,379) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/GJFL3ntPZu — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) August 11, 2021

The Kingdom’s total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset rose to 535,927 and total recoveries increased to 517,379.

Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 death toll sits at 8,366.

The Kingdom administered over 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, according to an announcement made by the health ministry on Monday.

