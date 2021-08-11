.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Turkey’s daily COVID-19 cases close to three month-high

  • Font
People shop at the Spice Market also known as the Egyptian Bazaar in Istanbul. (Reuters)
People shop at the Spice Market also known as the Egyptian Bazaar in Istanbul. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Turkey’s daily COVID-19 cases close to three month-high

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Turkey recorded 26,597 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, close to last week’s three-month high, and the number of fatalities hovered close to a two-month peak.

Daily cases have surged from a low of just over 4,000 in early July to over 20,000 for the last two weeks.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

That resurgence, coupled with severe wildfires in Turkey’s southwestern coastal provinces, has hit hopes for a strong tourism revival this summer after heavy losses caused by pandemic restrictions last year.

Last week the new daily cases hit 26,822, the highest level since the first week of May. The number of COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday was 124.

Two-thirds of Turkish adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while slightly less than half have received two or more doses. Turkey has given nearly 6 million third doses to health workers and people over 50 years old.

Read more:

Moderna to start local production of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine in Canada

Merkel urges Germans to get vaccinated as delta COVID-19 variant spreads

New Zealand should keep its borders shut until early 2022: COVID-19 panel

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months
Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release
Top Content
COVID-19 anti-vaxxers can derail fight against pandemic: UAE health experts COVID-19 anti-vaxxers can derail fight against pandemic: UAE health experts
Saudi Arabia to grant Umrah permits for those aged 12-18 under these conditions Saudi Arabia to grant Umrah permits for those aged 12-18 under these conditions
Syrian Observatory reports explosion on merchant ship anchored in Latakia’s port Syrian Observatory reports explosion on merchant ship anchored in Latakia’s port
Senior Pentagon official says Iran-backed Mercer Street attack came from Yemen Senior Pentagon official says Iran-backed Mercer Street attack came from Yemen
The world must put an end to Iran and Hezbollah: Israeli Defense Minister Gantz The world must put an end to Iran and Hezbollah: Israeli Defense Minister Gantz
Allowing Lebanon’s army to collapse will only benefit Hezbollah: US official Allowing Lebanon’s army to collapse will only benefit Hezbollah: US official
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More