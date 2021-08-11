UAE diagnoses 1,287 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates diagnosed 1,287 new coronavirus infections, 1,413 recoveries and six deaths in 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority reported on Wednesday.

Health authorities conducted 318,383 COVID-19 tests to determine Wednesday’s numbers which indicated a drop from Tuesday’s 1,334 infections.

The UAE’S COVID-19 death toll now sits at 1,988, while total recoveries increased to 674,162, according to NCEMA.

The country has recorded a total of 696,906 coronavirus cases since the pandemic’s onset.

There are currently 20,756 active cases within the country.

As of yet, over 81 percent of the population has received at least one vaccine dose and around 72 percent have been fully inoculated against COVID-19.

