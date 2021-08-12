.
Booster shot will be recommended for weakened immune systems, says Dr. Fauci

Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to accusations by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) as he testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee on Capitol hill in Washington, DC, US, July 20, 2021. (Reuters)
Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee on Capitol hill in Washington, DC, US, July 20, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Washington

Published: Updated:

The top US infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says an additional COVID-19 booster shot will be recommended for previously vaccinated people with weakened immune systems.

He told NBC’s “Today” show on Thursday that he expects the booster recommendation to come “imminently.”

People have compromised immune systems for a variety of reasons, including organ transplants, cancer, or other conditions. Any authorization for an additional booster shot would come from the Federal Drug Administration.

Fauci says for other vaccinated groups, such as the elderly, data is being collected to determine if or when their protection goes “below a critical level” and “that’s when you’re going to be hearing about the implementation of boosters” for others.

The expert says “at this moment, other than the immune compromised, we’re not going to be giving boosters.”

Fauci says “inevitably there will be a time when we’ll have to get boosts” because “no vaccine, at least not within this category, is going to have an indefinite amount of protection.”

