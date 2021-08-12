UAE reports another daily decrease in new COVID-19 cases

The United Arab Emirates have recorded another daily decrease in COVID-19 cases, with diagnosed 1,260 new coronavirus infections, 1,404 recoveries and four deaths in 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority reported on Thursday.

It is the lowest daily tally of new infections in months.

Health authorities conducted 321,439 COVID-19 tests to determine Thursday’s numbers which indicated a drop from Wednesday’s 1,287 infections.

The UAE’S COVID-19 death toll now sits at 1,992, while total recoveries increased to 675,566, according to NCEMA.

The country has recorded a total of 698,566 coronavirus cases since the pandemic’s onset.

On Sunday, UAE health officials announced that COVID-19 safety rules will be relaxed to increase the capacity of people allowed at weddings, in hotels and in shopping malls across the country.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) announced that hotels will now be allowed to run at full capacity, while shopping centers, restaurants and cafes can now operate at an 80 percent capacity, with the seating limit increased to 10 persons per table.

Cinemas, recreational facilities, galleries, and museums will be allowed an 80 percent operating capacity, while the operating capacity for events is set to 60 percent, provided that social distancing, face masks and regular sanitization guidelines are still observed.

The operating capacity of wedding and event halls have increased to 60 percent, providing that the number of attendees per event does not exceed 300 and all preventive measures are implemented.

Public transportation can now operate at 75 percent capacity.

More than 81 percent of the population has received at least one vaccine dose and around 72 percent have been fully inoculated against COVID-19.

