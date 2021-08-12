.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

WHO calls on governments to cooperate to accelerate studies into origins of COVID-19

  • Font
The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, is seen in an illustration released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, US January 29, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

WHO calls on governments to cooperate to accelerate studies into origins of COVID-19

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The World Health Organization has called for all governments to cooperate to accelerate studies into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and “to depoliticize the situation.”

“WHO reiterates that the search for the origins of SARS-CoV-2 is not and should not be an exercise in attributing blame, finger-pointing or political point-scoring,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Read more:

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Abraham Accords: A year of ‘faith and tolerance’ between UAE, Israel, say Rabbis Abraham Accords: A year of ‘faith and tolerance’ between UAE, Israel, say Rabbis
UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months
Top Content
Top five most expensive cats in the world Top five most expensive cats in the world
Top 10 most dog-friendly cat breeds Top 10 most dog-friendly cat breeds
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince congratulates Olympic champion Tarek Hamedi Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince congratulates Olympic champion Tarek Hamedi
Watch: Lionel Messi’s mural removed from Barcelona’s Camp Nou Watch: Lionel Messi’s mural removed from Barcelona’s Camp Nou
Loose cobra snake inside Egypt taxi leads to death of five: Reports Loose cobra snake inside Egypt taxi leads to death of five: Reports
‘Hamedi was robbed of a gold medal’: Karate league offers Saudi full-contact rematch ‘Hamedi was robbed of a gold medal’: Karate league offers Saudi full-contact rematch
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More