.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Record coronavirus deaths second day in a row in Russia as third wave persists

  • Font
A migrant worker receives a jab while being injected with the one-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus in a vaccination center at a city market in Moscow, Russia, on June 30, 2021. (Reuters)
A migrant worker receives a jab while being injected with the one-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus in a vaccination center at a city market in Moscow, Russia, on June 30, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Record coronavirus deaths second day in a row in Russia as third wave persists

AFP, Moscow

Published: Updated:

Russia on Friday recorded its highest daily coronavirus death toll for a second day running, as a third wave of infections persists despite efforts from authorities to boost vaccinations.

A government tally showed 815 fatalities over the past 24 hours and 22,277 new cases.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Russia, the fourth worst-hit country in the world in terms of cases, has since mid-June been hit by a new wave of infections driven by the highly transmissible delta variant.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The new figures bring Russia’s total fatalities from Covid-19 to 168,864 -- the highest toll in Europe.

This figure, however, only takes into account deaths where the virus was established as the primary cause of death after an autopsy.

Under a broader definition for deaths linked to the coronavirus, statistics agency Rosstat said that Russia has seen more than 300,000 fatalities as of the end of June.

Authorities have faced a vaccine-sceptic population, with a poll by the independent Levada Centre this week showing that 55 percent of Russians do not plan on getting inoculated.

Moscow, the epicenter of Russia’s outbreak, and a host of regions have introduced mandatory vaccination measures to speed up the country’s inoculation drive, and President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly called on Russians to get vaccinated.

While Russia has three homegrown vaccines available to the population, it does not distribute any of the Western-made jabs.

But as of Friday, just over 30 million of Russia’s some 146 million people had been fully vaccinated, according to the Gogov website, which tallies Covid data from the regions.

Moscow on Friday proceeded with lifting virus restrictions with mayor Sergei Sobyanin cancelling the obligation for employers to keep at least 30 percent of employees working from home.
Sobyanin said on his website that the pandemic “continues to retreat” and the number of new hospitalizations in the capital has more than halved when compared to mid-June.

In total, Russia has so far registered 6,557,068 cases.

Read more: Russia reports record daily coronavirus deaths: Tally

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
The most extreme weather events and catastrophes of 2021 The most extreme weather events and catastrophes of 2021
Abraham Accords: A year of business ties between UAE, Israel, Bahrain, experts Abraham Accords: A year of business ties between UAE, Israel, Bahrain, experts
Top Content
NASA looking for paid volunteers for simulated Mars mission, here are the conditions: NASA looking for paid volunteers for simulated Mars mission, here are the conditions:
France suspends military cooperation with Ethiopia as Tigray conflict intensifies France suspends military cooperation with Ethiopia as Tigray conflict intensifies
COVID-19 patient zero may have been Wuhan lab worker: WHO official COVID-19 patient zero may have been Wuhan lab worker: WHO official
SeaWorld Abu Dhabi to feature world’s largest aquarium SeaWorld Abu Dhabi to feature world’s largest aquarium
Iran decided against purchasing COVID-19 vaccines due to cost: Health official Iran decided against purchasing COVID-19 vaccines due to cost: Health official
Trump blames Biden for ‘unacceptable’ violent surge by Taliban in Afghanistan Trump blames Biden for ‘unacceptable’ violent surge by Taliban in Afghanistan
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More