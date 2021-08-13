.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

COVID-19 patient zero may have been Wuhan lab worker: WHO official

  • Font
Peter Ben Embarek, WHO International Team Lead of the WHO-convened Global Study of the Origins of SARS-CoV-2 attends a news conference on the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Geneva, Switzerland, February 12, 2021. Christopher Black/World Health Organization/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
Peter Ben Embarek, WHO International Team Lead of the WHO-convened Global Study of the Origins of SARS-CoV-2 attends a news conference on the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Geneva, Switzerland, February 12, 2021. (Christopher Black/World Health Organization/Handout via Reuters)
Coronavirus

COVID-19 patient zero may have been Wuhan lab worker: WHO official

AFP

Published: Updated:

The patient zero of the COVID-19 pandemic may have been a lab worker from Wuhan specializing in research around SARS-COV-2 before its spread to the whole world, according to a World Health Organization (WHO) lead investigator.

“An employee (of a laboratory) infected in the field taking samples falls under one of the likely hypotheses. This is where the virus passes directly from bats to humans,” Peter Embarek, head of the delegation of international scientists sent to China by the WHO to detect the origin of Covid-19, told the Danish public channel TV2.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In a documentary entitled “The mystery of the virus - a Dane in search of the truth in China” broadcast on the Danish channel on Thursday, the scientist confides at length on the mission he led in Wuhan and is very critical of China.

The first phase of the study, conducted at the start of the year in Wuhan – considered the cradle of the pandemic –, however, concluded on March 29 that the hypothesis of a laboratory incident remained “extremely unlikely.”

US Republicans in report says COVID-19 leaked from Wuhan lab in China Coronavirus Coronavirus US Republicans in report says COVID-19 leaked from Wuhan lab in China
US report concluded COVID-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab: Media Coronavirus US report concluded COVID-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab: Media

According to Embarek, it has been difficult for his team to discuss this theory with Chinese scientists.

“Until 48 hours before the end of the mission, we still did not agree to mention the hypothesis of the laboratory in the report,” Embarek explained the scientist in the documentary. It is following these exchanges that the WHO delegation obtained permission to visit two laboratories where research is carried out on bats, he added.

During these visits, “we had the right to a presentation, then we were able to speak and ask the questions that we wanted to ask, but we did not have the opportunity to consult any documentation,” Embarek said in the documentary.

The scientist pointed out that none of the bats live in the wild in the Wuhan region, and that the only people likely to have approached the bats suspected of having harbored the virus that caused the Sars-Cov-2 are employees of the city laboratories.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Abraham Accords: A year of ‘faith and tolerance’ between UAE, Israel, say Rabbis Abraham Accords: A year of ‘faith and tolerance’ between UAE, Israel, say Rabbis
UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months
Top Content
Syrian shops, home in Ankara attacked after Turkish youth killed Syrian shops, home in Ankara attacked after Turkish youth killed
UN Syria envoy alarmed by hostilities, civilian shortages UN Syria envoy alarmed by hostilities, civilian shortages
Iran decided against purchasing COVID-19 vaccines due to cost: Health official Iran decided against purchasing COVID-19 vaccines due to cost: Health official
Russia arrests top hypersonics scientist on charges of treason Russia arrests top hypersonics scientist on charges of treason
NASA looking for paid volunteers for simulated Mars mission, here are the conditions: NASA looking for paid volunteers for simulated Mars mission, here are the conditions:
Algeria probes crowd lynching, setting fire of arson suspect Jamal Ben Ismail Algeria probes crowd lynching, setting fire of arson suspect Jamal Ben Ismail
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More