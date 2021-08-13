.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Growing Sydney COVID-19 outbreak prompts new borders inside Australia

  • Font
A pedestrian crosses an almost empty street in the City Centre during a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sydney, Australia, July 21, 2021. (Reuters)
A pedestrian crosses an almost empty street in the City Centre during a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sydney, Australia, July 21, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Growing Sydney COVID-19 outbreak prompts new borders inside Australia

AFP, Sydney

Published: Updated:

A worsening coronavirus outbreak in Sydney prompted Australian regions to pull up the drawbridge on the city and surrounding state Friday by implementing unprecedented travel restrictions.

Western Australia became the latest state to impose tighter curbs on travel from New South Wales and its state capital, which posted a record 390 new infections Friday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Western Australia premier Mark McGowan said from Tuesday would-be travelers will have to secure an exemption to enter his state, provide a negative COVID-19 test, show proof of at least one vaccine dose, undergo 14 days home quarantine and install a tracking app on their phone.

If Sydney’s cases go above 500 a day, travelers will have to undergo a mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine and exemptions will be limited to a small number including the armed forces.

McGowan said the measures -- which are more restrictive than many international borders -- were “tough” but “entirely fair”.

In Queensland, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she was also “very very concerned” about the situation in New South Wales and warned that more border restrictions were on the way.

“No one should be crossing that border to go into New South Wales,” she said. “We do not want to see this virus creeping north and if we have to implement harder measures we will.”

There is growing anger at Sydney’s failure to bring its seven-week-old outbreak under control, as cases spread to the countryside and across state borders.

More than 10 million Australians are in lockdown as the Sydney cluster -- which started with an overseas flight crew -- grew to 6,874 cases.

Authorities have indicated that a Sydney lockdown could remain in some form until October, but have refrained from further citywide restrictions.

Residents are still allowed to leave their homes for exercise, shopping, health care and essential work. Critics argue that is not restrictive enough.

As anger grows, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison backed Western Australia’s move. “I do welcome the requirements for vaccination,” he said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Morrison’s conservative government has largely delegated responsibility for the pandemic response to states.

Lockdowns, testing, travel restrictions and vaccine rollouts are mostly dictated by state governments who have often publicly bickered about strategy.

Read more:

Sydney hits new COVID-19 case record as delta outbreak spreads

Australia’s Sydney suffers worst COVID-19 day as lockdown nears six weeks

Australia records one of its youngest COVID-19 deaths as Sydney outbreak grows

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
The most extreme weather events and catastrophes of 2021 The most extreme weather events and catastrophes of 2021
Abraham Accords: A year of business ties between UAE, Israel, Bahrain, experts Abraham Accords: A year of business ties between UAE, Israel, Bahrain, experts
Top Content
NASA looking for paid volunteers for simulated Mars mission, here are the conditions: NASA looking for paid volunteers for simulated Mars mission, here are the conditions:
Iran decided against purchasing COVID-19 vaccines due to cost: Health official Iran decided against purchasing COVID-19 vaccines due to cost: Health official
UN Syria envoy alarmed by hostilities, civilian shortages UN Syria envoy alarmed by hostilities, civilian shortages
Trump blames Biden for ‘unacceptable’ violent surge by Taliban in Afghanistan Trump blames Biden for ‘unacceptable’ violent surge by Taliban in Afghanistan
COVID-19 patient zero may have been Wuhan lab worker: WHO official COVID-19 patient zero may have been Wuhan lab worker: WHO official
Algeria probes crowd lynching, setting fire of arson suspect Jamal Ben Ismail Algeria probes crowd lynching, setting fire of arson suspect Jamal Ben Ismail
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More