.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UAE records another daily decline in new COVID-19 cases

  • Font
Laboratory workers bag a biological sample at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing centre in al-Khawaneej district of the gulf emirate of Dubai, UAE. (File photo: AFP)
Laboratory workers bag a biological sample at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing centre in al-Khawaneej district of the gulf emirate of Dubai, UAE. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

UAE records another daily decline in new COVID-19 cases

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates have reported another daily decline in COVID-19 cases, with the country recording 1,215 new coronavirus infections, 1,390 recoveries and two deaths in 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority reported on Friday.

It is the lowest daily tally of new infections in months.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Health authorities conducted 277,855 COVID-19 tests to determine Friday’s numbers which indicated a drop from Thursday’s 1,260 infections.

The UAE’s COVID-19 death toll now sits at 1,994, while total recoveries increased to 676,956 according to NCEMA.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The country has recorded a total of 699,381 coronavirus cases since the pandemic’s onset.

Read more:

UAE reports another daily decrease in new COVID-19 cases

UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months

UAE COVID-19 trial: Almost all children had virus antibodies after Sinopharm vaccine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
The most extreme weather events and catastrophes of 2021 The most extreme weather events and catastrophes of 2021
Abraham Accords: A year of business ties between UAE, Israel, Bahrain, experts Abraham Accords: A year of business ties between UAE, Israel, Bahrain, experts
Top Content
NASA looking for paid volunteers for simulated Mars mission, here are the conditions: NASA looking for paid volunteers for simulated Mars mission, here are the conditions:
Iran decided against purchasing COVID-19 vaccines due to cost: Health official Iran decided against purchasing COVID-19 vaccines due to cost: Health official
Trump blames Biden for ‘unacceptable’ violent surge by Taliban in Afghanistan Trump blames Biden for ‘unacceptable’ violent surge by Taliban in Afghanistan
UN Syria envoy alarmed by hostilities, civilian shortages UN Syria envoy alarmed by hostilities, civilian shortages
COVID-19 patient zero may have been Wuhan lab worker: WHO official COVID-19 patient zero may have been Wuhan lab worker: WHO official
SeaWorld Abu Dhabi to feature world’s largest aquarium SeaWorld Abu Dhabi to feature world’s largest aquarium
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More