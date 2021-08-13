UAE records another daily decline in new COVID-19 cases

The United Arab Emirates have reported another daily decline in COVID-19 cases, with the country recording 1,215 new coronavirus infections, 1,390 recoveries and two deaths in 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority reported on Friday.

It is the lowest daily tally of new infections in months.

Health authorities conducted 277,855 COVID-19 tests to determine Friday’s numbers which indicated a drop from Thursday’s 1,260 infections.

The UAE’s COVID-19 death toll now sits at 1,994, while total recoveries increased to 676,956 according to NCEMA.

The country has recorded a total of 699,381 coronavirus cases since the pandemic’s onset.

