Egypt receives new batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine via COVAX

Vials of the AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine are seen in a general practice of a doctor, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Vienna, Austria April 30, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters, Cairo 

Published: Updated:

Egypt received a new batch of about 1.7 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses through the global COVAX initiative, the health ministry said late on Friday.

The new shipment, the third of its kind, brings the total number of AstraZeneca shots received by Egypt via COVAX to about 4.3 million doses.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

COVAX was established by the Geneva-based GAVI vaccine alliance and the World Health Organization (WHO) for the equitable distribution of vaccines.

Egypt has also received shipments of the Sputnik, Sinopharm, Sinovac and Johnson & Johnson shots. It also recently began locally producing Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccines.

The government said in June it aims to vaccinate 40 percent of the 100 million population by the end of this year.

