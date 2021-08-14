.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Fully vaccinated passengers on Belize-bound cruise ship test positive for COVID-19

  • Font
The Carnival Panorama cruise ship sits docked, empty of passengers, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Long Beach, California, US, April 16, 2020. (File Photo: Reuters)
The Carnival Panorama cruise ship sits docked, empty of passengers, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Long Beach, California, US, April 16, 2020. (File Photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Fully vaccinated passengers on Belize-bound cruise ship test positive for COVID-19

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Twenty-seven passengers, fully vaccinated against COVID-19, onboard the Carnival Vista cruise ship tested positive for the virus, Belize Tourism Board reported.

The tourism board added that all of those who tested positive were vaccinated and were asymptomatic or showed “very mild symptoms” and that “no further cases have been found.”

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Twenty-six of the 27 infected people onboard the ship, which departed from Galveston, Texas in the US, were Carnival crew members while the remaining person was a guest.

The ship was headed to Belize when the COVID-19 outbreak was reported to health authorities, online news media ABC News reported.

“We have managed the situation utilizing stringent health protocols which included placing those who tested positive in isolation and close contacts in quarantine,” the cruise ship company told ABC News in a statement on Friday.

“Guests on board the July 31 and August 7 sailings were notified and kept updated, and the CDC and destination officials have been apprised,” the statement added.

The cruise ship docked in Belize on Wednesday when COVID-19 contact tracing was initiated for the other guests, amounting to almost 3,000, and 1,500 crew.

“After a thorough review of the situation, and after determining that the risk is low, including the fact that CDC is aware of the situation, it was concluded that the situation is contained, and safety protocols are proving effective,” the board said.

As a result of the outbreak, which proved to be one of the worst since cruises resumed sailing this summer, Carnival updated its mask-wearing policy last week. It will now require all guests on their cruise ships to wear masks in some indoor spaces and will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not.

Read more:

UAE diagnoses 1,206 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in 24 hours

Pfizer, Moderna seen reaping billions from COVID-19 vaccine booster market

US authorizes COVID-19 booster shots for those with weak immune systems

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
The most extreme weather events and catastrophes of 2021 The most extreme weather events and catastrophes of 2021
Abraham Accords: A year of business ties between UAE, Israel, Bahrain, experts Abraham Accords: A year of business ties between UAE, Israel, Bahrain, experts
Top Content
France suspends military cooperation with Ethiopia as Tigray conflict intensifies France suspends military cooperation with Ethiopia as Tigray conflict intensifies
COVID-19 patient zero may have been Wuhan lab worker: WHO official COVID-19 patient zero may have been Wuhan lab worker: WHO official
Taliban takes Afghanistan’s provincial capital of Logar: Officials Taliban takes Afghanistan’s provincial capital of Logar: Officials
Tunisia’s President Kais Saied receives US delegation carrying message from Biden Tunisia’s President Kais Saied receives US delegation carrying message from Biden
Dead woman in Kuwait found unidentifiable after pet cats eat her face off Dead woman in Kuwait found unidentifiable after pet cats eat her face off
Life comes to a halt in Lebanon as blackouts sweep the nation Life comes to a halt in Lebanon as blackouts sweep the nation
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More