UAE diagnoses 1,206 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates registered 1,206 new COVID-19 infections, 1,385 recoveries and three deaths in 24 hours, the country’s health ministry reported.

Health authorities conducted 321,610 COVID-19 tests to determine Saturday’s numbers which indicated a drop from Friday’s 1,215 infections.

The UAE’S COVID-19 death toll now sits at 1,997, while total recoveries increased to 678,341, according to NCEMA.

The country has recorded a total of 700,587 coronavirus cases since the pandemic’s onset.

There are currently 20,249 active cases within the country.

As of yet, over 81 percent of the population has received at least one vaccine dose and around 72 percent have been fully inoculated against COVID-19.

