Saudi Arabia reports 542 new COVID-19 cases, 13 virus-related deaths

Coronavirus

Souad El Skaf, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia on Sunday reported 542 new COVID-19 infections, 1,041 recoveries and 13 virus-related deaths in 24 hours, the Kingdom’s health ministry said.

The majority of the cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh, Mecca, Eastern Saudi, Asir and Jazan, accounting for 168, 85, 62, 48, 46 infections respectively.

Meanwhile, the Saudi interior ministry has registered 22158 violations of quarantine rules, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The ministry urged locals and expats living in the Kingdom to abide by the precautionary and preventative measures taken to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

