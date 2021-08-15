Saudi Arabia reports 542 new COVID-19 cases, 13 virus-related deaths

Saudi Arabia on Sunday reported 542 new COVID-19 infections, 1,041 recoveries and 13 virus-related deaths in 24 hours, the Kingdom’s health ministry said.

The majority of the cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh, Mecca, Eastern Saudi, Asir and Jazan, accounting for 168, 85, 62, 48, 46 infections respectively.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (542) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (13) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (1041) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (523,050) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/w6nIrdIaMR — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) August 15, 2021

Meanwhile, the Saudi interior ministry has registered 22158 violations of quarantine rules, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The ministry urged locals and expats living in the Kingdom to abide by the precautionary and preventative measures taken to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

