.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UAE COVID-19 death toll exceeds 2,000 for first time, logs 1,189 new cases

  • Font
General view of Dubai Marina in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Unsplash, Andreas M)
General view of Dubai Marina in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Unsplash, Andreas M)
Coronavirus

UAE COVID-19 death toll exceeds 2,000 for first time, logs 1,189 new cases

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates on Sunday recorded 1,189 new coronavirus infections, 1,419 recoveries and four deaths in 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) reported.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Health authorities conducted 218,163 COVID-19 tests to determine Sunday’s numbers which indicated another daily decline in infections from Saturday’s 1,206.

The UAE’S COVID-19 death toll now sits at 2,001, while total recoveries increased to 679,760, according to NCEMA.

The country has recorded a total of 701,776 coronavirus cases since the pandemic’s onset.

There are currently 20,015 active cases within the country.

As of yet, over 81 percent of the population has received at least one vaccine dose and around 72 percent have been fully inoculated against COVID-19.

Read more:

UAE diagnoses 1,206 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in 24 hours

Signs that you may have had COVID-19

Fully vaccinated passengers on Belize-bound cruise ship test positive for COVID-19

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top 5 renewable energy systems Top 5 renewable energy systems
Lebanon fuel tanker explosion leaves 20 dead, 79 injured in Akkar district Lebanon fuel tanker explosion leaves 20 dead, 79 injured in Akkar district
Top Content
Lebanon fuel tanker explosion leaves 20 dead, 79 injured in Akkar district Lebanon fuel tanker explosion leaves 20 dead, 79 injured in Akkar district
Afghan president to abdicate after Taliban enter Kabul: Sources Afghan president to abdicate after Taliban enter Kabul: Sources
Dead woman in Kuwait found unidentifiable after pet cats eat her face off Dead woman in Kuwait found unidentifiable after pet cats eat her face off
Video: Taliban fighters take over General Dostum Palace in Mazar-i-Sharif Video: Taliban fighters take over General Dostum Palace in Mazar-i-Sharif
Afghan official confirms city of Mazar-i-Sharif has fallen to the Taliban Afghan official confirms city of Mazar-i-Sharif has fallen to the Taliban
Video: Afghan military flee near Iran border prior to Taliban push Video: Afghan military flee near Iran border prior to Taliban push
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More