Saudi Arabia launches home COVID-19 vaccine service for residents aged 70 or older

Saudi Arabia has launched a COVID-19 vaccine service which will see health workers administer jabs to those aged 70 or older in their own homes, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health has announced.

The health body said the home service was aimed at ensuring the health and safety of elderly citizens who are eligible for vaccination, without putting them at risk of infections in hospital or health care settings.

The Ministry said that the service will be provided by qualified medical staff.

Residents can avail the service by visiting the Ministry of Health’s website.

Saudi Arabia on Sunday reported 542 new COVID-19 infections, 1,041 recoveries and 13 virus-related deaths in 24 hours.

The majority of the cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh, Mecca, Eastern Saudi, Asir and Jazan, accounting for 168, 85, 62, 48, 46 infections respectively.

Meanwhile, the Saudi interior ministry has registered 22158 violations of quarantine rules, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The ministry urged locals and expats living in the Kingdom to abide by the precautionary and preventative measures taken to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

