Saudi Arabia outlines rules for students, teachers, returning to school, universities

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education has outlined the rules and regulations for students to return to school in the Kingdom, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Students over the age of 12 will need to obtain two COVID-19 vaccine doses in order to go to school. Schools for those under the age of 12 will either resume on October 30 or after 70 percent of the Kingdom’s population is inoculated against the virus.

Students at higher education and technical or vocational training institutions, as well as general education institutions for those aged 12 and above are required to be fully vaccinated with two doses in order to attend. This also includes all staff working in educational institutions.

SPA reported that the health ministry has automatically registered vaccine appointments for unvaccinated male and female students aged 12 and over.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia launches home COVID-19 vaccine service for residents aged 70 or older

Delta variant sparks surge in US hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients aged 30 to 39

One vaccine dose isn’t enough to protect against delta variant: Saudi ministy