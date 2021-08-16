.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia outlines rules for students, teachers, returning to school, universities

  • Font
Pupils gesture towards their teacher as they attend a lesson at their elementary school in Berlin on August 9, 2021, after coming back from summer holidays and amid the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (AFP)
Pupils gesture towards their teacher as they attend a lesson at their elementary school in Berlin on August 9, 2021, after coming back from summer holidays and amid the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia outlines rules for students, teachers, returning to school, universities

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education has outlined the rules and regulations for students to return to school in the Kingdom, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Students over the age of 12 will need to obtain two COVID-19 vaccine doses in order to go to school. Schools for those under the age of 12 will either resume on October 30 or after 70 percent of the Kingdom’s population is inoculated against the virus.

Students at higher education and technical or vocational training institutions, as well as general education institutions for those aged 12 and above are required to be fully vaccinated with two doses in order to attend. This also includes all staff working in educational institutions.

SPA reported that the health ministry has automatically registered vaccine appointments for unvaccinated male and female students aged 12 and over.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia launches home COVID-19 vaccine service for residents aged 70 or older

Delta variant sparks surge in US hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients aged 30 to 39

One vaccine dose isn’t enough to protect against delta variant: Saudi ministy

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US created ‘political, security vacuum’ leading to Taliban takeover: Think tank US created ‘political, security vacuum’ leading to Taliban takeover: Think tank
Power outages in Lebanon aggravate heatwave conditions, public health Power outages in Lebanon aggravate heatwave conditions, public health
Top Content
Afghan president could abdicate after Taliban enter Kabul: Sources Afghan president could abdicate after Taliban enter Kabul: Sources
At least seven killed at Kabul airport as Afghans try to flee Taliban takeover At least seven killed at Kabul airport as Afghans try to flee Taliban takeover
Afghan president Ghani leaves country for Tajikistan: Official Afghan president Ghani leaves country for Tajikistan: Official
Muhammed Ali’s grandson wins in pro debut Muhammed Ali’s grandson wins in pro debut
Explainer: How did the Afghan military collapse so quickly amid Taliban takeover? Explainer: How did the Afghan military collapse so quickly amid Taliban takeover?
Dutch family hides bitcoin fortune in secret vaults across four different countries Dutch family hides bitcoin fortune in secret vaults across four different countries
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More