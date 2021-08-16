UAE 24-hour hotline to answer COVID-19 queries, provide mental health support

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee is expanding the scope of its Istijaba emergency call center to provide around-the-clock support to residents who have queries about COVID-19 rules and regulations.

The dedicated Istijaba emergency call center will provide all information related to the pandemic in the emirate through a unified and dedicated communications channel operating 24/7, while call operators will also offer mental health support, state news agency WAM reported on Sunday.

The hotline will respond to queries related to COVID-19 tests and vaccinations, the emirate’s quarantine and isolation process, and precautionary measures.

It will also offer emotional assistance to those suffering from as result from the pandemic, as well as clarify any queries regarding procedures to enter Abu Dhabi, safe entry into public places, and Alhosn app for all users in the UAE.

Last year, the Department of Health (DoH) in Abu Dhabi announced that healthcare facilities in the capital would be able to coordinate and exchange resources more efficiently with the recently added features of the Istijaba e-system.

The system was put in place in 2019 to gather information on healthcare resources in the emirate and create a solid database of information.

It provides real-time reports on healthcare, including the occupancy rates of beds in health facilities and the availability of medical specialties, which contributes to ensuring that appropriate action is taken when emergencies arise.

The call center is available via the toll-free number 800 1717 (or +971 800 1717 when calling from outside the UAE).

